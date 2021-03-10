Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Man Shot In Neck At Fair Lawn Home

Jerry DeMarco
At the Jasper Road incident in Fair Lawn.
Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

A visitor to a Fair Lawn home was hospitalized Wednesday afternoon after he was accidentally shot in the neck, authorities said.

The 72-year-old Jasper Road homeowner was showing his 40-year-old nephew from Staten Island his 9mm Beretta handgun when it went off shortly before 5:30 p.m., police Sgt. Brian Metzler said.

The Fair Lawn Volunteer Ambulance Corps took the conscious and alert victim to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in Paterson.

An investigation was continuing.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

