Man Shot In Englewood

A man shot Thursday morning in Englewood arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle, authorities confirmed.

The victim was being treated at Englewood Hospital and Medical Center following the shooting at the Forest Park Garden Apartments off Grand Avenue shortly after 11:30 a.m.

His condition couldn't immediately be determined.

Another report of shots fired came in about an hour later, around 12:30 p.m., at Decatur and Coolidge Avenue just steps from westbound Route 4.

Police were searching for a green Mercury Sable that they believe was connected to the initial shooting. Another possibly connected vehicle with New York license plates was found a block or so away, responders said.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification was collecting evidence at the scene of the shooting on East Forest Avenue. Englewood police also notified the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office.

