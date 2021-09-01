Contact Us
Man Shot Dead On Paterson Street

Jerry DeMarco
Police car
Police car Photo Credit: Paterson PD Ceasefire Unit

A 35-year-old Paterson man was shot dead at close range on a Paterson street Tuesday night, responders said.

The gunman ran up and shot Anthony McNeal from in the head on the sidewalk in front of what used to be a restaurant on Union Avenue, near Jasper Street, shortly before 8 p.m., they said.

McNeal was pronounced dead at the scene minutes later, making it the 20th homicide in Paterson this year -- 14 of them shootings.

Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora identified the victim in a joint release but didn't say whether any suspects had been arrested or identified.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

