Man Killed By Train In Millburn, Service Suspended On 2 Lines

A man was killed when he was struck by a train near the Millburn station Friday morning, NJ Transit said.

The man, who was not identified, was hit by the 6610 on the Morris and Essex Line headed towards New York around 6:45 a.m. His identity was not immediately released. No one else was injured.

Service on the Morris and Essex and Gladstone lines remained suspended as of about 8:30 a.m. in both directions. Tickets were being cross-honored on NJ Transit buses and private carriers, the spokeswoman said.

