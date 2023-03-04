Man Killed By Amtrak Train In Central Jersey Was Family Breadwinner, Loved Ones Say

Friends of the family of a 39-year-old man struck and killed by an Amtrak train in New Jersey are reaching out with support.

Sreekanth Digala, who died Tuesday night, Feb. 28 in Plainsboro, loved ones say on a GoFundMe campaign. He is survived by his wife, Suvarchala, and their son, Aneesh, who is 10 years old.

"Sreekanth is the only breadwinner for his family and the sole responsible person for his 70+-year-old parents and in-laws down in India," the GoFundMe organizer wrote.

The GoFundMe organizer wrote, "He was a very good human being and a Hardworking individual as free-spirited, full of life, and always willing to help."

More than $51,000 had been contributed by more than 600 donors in a few hours on Friday, March 3.

To view or donate to the GoFundMe, click here.

