Man Hospitalized In Mall Fall

A homeless man was hospitalized after he fell a dozen or so feet from a railing at a mall in Paramus over the weekend, responders said.

The victim apparently tried to sit on the railing near the California Pizza Kitchen at the Garden State Plaza when he lost his balance and fell backward before flipping and landing on his feet, then his side, shortly after 5:30 p.m. Saturday, March 12, they said.

The dazed man then got up and began walking away when a security guard, concerned for his safety, convinced him to wait for EMS, responders said.

He was alert and conscious when taken to Hackensack University Medical Center by the Paramus Volunteer Ambulance Corps, they said.

