Man Hospitalized After Being Struck By Train In Dover

Cecilia Levine
NJ Transit train
NJ Transit train Photo Credit: CLIFFVIEW PILOT

A man was taken to the hospital after being struck by an NJ Transit Montclair-Boonton line train in Dover over the weekend.

The man was taken to Morristown Medical Center with unspecified injuries  just after 6 p.m. Friday, an NJ Transit spokesperson said.

The train (1079) left from Hoboken at 5:12 p.m. and was scheduled to arrive in Mount Olive at 6:55 p.m.

None of the 18 people on board were injured, the spokesperson said. They were accommodated by bus.

