Man Hospitalized After Being Struck By Train In Dover

A man was taken to the hospital after being struck by an NJ Transit Montclair-Boonton line train in Dover over the weekend.

The man was taken to Morristown Medical Center with unspecified injuries just after 6 p.m. Friday, an NJ Transit spokesperson said.

The train (1079) left from Hoboken at 5:12 p.m. and was scheduled to arrive in Mount Olive at 6:55 p.m.

None of the 18 people on board were injured, the spokesperson said. They were accommodated by bus.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.