Man Hit By NJ Transit Bus In Summit Gets Nearly $13M Settlement: Report

A man who suffered traumatic brain injuries and was left disabled after he was hit by a bus three years ago was awarded a $12.75 million settlement, The New Jersey Law Journal reported this week.

Jason Gillespie was crossing Summit Avenue Nov. 2, 2016, when an NJ Transit bus hit him in the crosswalk. He suffered multiple serious injuries and had to be placed in a medically induced coma.

The driver, Ronald Lewis, was found to have cocaine in his system. NJ Transit argued that it was therefore not liable because the driver was guilty of willful misconduct. If Lewis were guilty of willful misconduct, that finding would affect whether NJ Transit was at fault.

The plaintiff, represented by David Mazie of Mazie Slater Katz & Freeman in Roseland, argued that Lewis was not under the influence of the drug when he hit Gillespie, but had taken the drug a week earlier, leaving NJ Transit liable for the incident.

NJ Transit settled once its argument was dismissed, Mazie told the publication.

