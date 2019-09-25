Man Hit By Bus In Newark's Ironbound Settles Lawsuit For $1.2M: Reports

A Newark man who was hit by an NJ Transit bus while crossing a city street three years ago accepted a $1.2 million award to settle his lawsuit against the agency, according to published reports.

Jose Rodrigues-Marques, 52, was crossing Ferry Street on March 19, 2016, when one of the bags of groceries he was carrying burst open. When he bent down to retrieve the items, an approaching bus honked but did not stop in time and struck him, his attorney said.

Rodriques-Marques suffered knee, back and spine injuries and had only partly recovered after more than a year and a half, when he returned to work with an auto-body shop. His injuries have left him able only to perform light duties, which have forced him to accept a job that paid less than what he was earning previously.

The bus driver was issued a summons for careless driving which was later dismissed.

