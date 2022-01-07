Man Exposed Himself On New Year's Day: Police

A man has been charged after he exposed himself to a woman who was out for a walk on Saturday, according to a release by police.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police were called to a report that a "male sitting on a bench had exposed himself to a female out for a walk," in the 400 Block of North Oak Street Warwick Township, Lititz, on Jan. 1 shortly after 11 p.m., as stated in the release.

Micah James Moraga, 21, of Lititz, was identified as the suspect during the investigation, police say.

He was arrested and released after processing, according to the statement by police.

Moraga has been charged with two misdemeanors for indecent exposure and harassment, according to police and court documents.

His preliminary hearing has not been scheduled.

