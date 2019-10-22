Man Dies In Route 23 Riverdale Crash, Prosecutor Says

A man was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Route 23 in Riverdale Tuesday, authorities said.

A witness reported seeing a body covered by a sheet following the crash, involving a car, dump truck and possibly another truck at 11:10 a.m.

The Morris County Prosecutor's Office confirmed the adult male's death in the incident but did not release his identity.

The crash occurred at the southbound side of the highway at Windbeam Road and remains under investigation, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 973-285-6200.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.