Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: COLD CASE: Killer Of Rockland Teen In Notorious Bergen Motel Got Away, Is He Around Today?
News

Man Charged With Trafficking Child Porn Lives Across Street From Bergen School

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Paul S. An
Paul S. An Photo Credit: GoogleMaps / INSET: BERGEN SHERIFF

An IT analyst who lives across the street from a Lyndhurst public school was caught with more than 100 child porn images, authorities said.

Paul S. An, 26, was arrested Wednesday following a raid of his Stuyvesant Avenue home on July 29, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said Friday.

An investigation found that An – who lives across from the K-12 Roosevelt School – “used the Internet to view, download, and share approximately 110 digital files depicting nude and/or sexually explicit prepubescent children,” the prosecutor said.

Cyber Crimes Unit detectives charged him with three counts of distribution child pornography, Musella said.

A Superior Court judge on Thursday released An pending trial.

Musella thanked Lyndhurst police, who participate in his Cyber Crimes Task Force.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.