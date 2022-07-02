Man, 39, Gunned Down In Paterson Was Warren County Resident, Authorities Say

Authorities identified a man found shot dead in the street behind the Paterson public library as a Warren County resident.

The body of Rodney Phelps, 39, of Washington Township was found in the middle of Van Van Houten Avenue between the library and the Edward W. Kilpatrick School shortly before 11:30 p.m. Friday.

He’s been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said.

They didn’t say whether any suspects had been taken into custody or identified.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.