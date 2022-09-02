Man, 30, Wounded In Englewood Drive-By Shooting, Prosecutor Confirms

A 30-year-old man was wounded in a drive-by shooting in Englewood, authorities confirmed.

Initial details of the shooting at Humphrey Street and West Linden Avenue shortly after 8:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, were sparse.

EMS workers in a BLS unit told police the victim was shot in the abdomen right in front of them.

They took him to Hackensack University Medical Center. where Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said he was being treated.

The prosecutor early Saturday confirmed the details of the shooting that Daily Voice reported Friday evening without elaborating.

He didn't say whether any suspects had been arrested or identified.

