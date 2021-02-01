Man, 21, Critically Wounded In Broad Daylight Shooting Near Passaic School

A 21-year-old Passaic man was critically injured in a street corner shooting that also wounded another city man.

The more seriously injured victim was taken to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center after Thursday's 2:41 p.m. shooting at the intersection of Monroe Street and Myrtle Avenue near Monroe Elementary School.

He was in critical condition, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Passaic Police Chief Luis A. Guzman said in a joint announcement.

The second victim, 24, arrived at St. Mary’s Hospital in Passaic via private vehicle and was transferred to St. Joe's in stable condition, they said.

They didn't say whether any suspects were arrested or identified.

