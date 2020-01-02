Malpractice Suit Settled For $1.28M After Passaic County Native's Death

A medical malpractice settlement of more than $1.2 million has been reached nearly four years after the cancer-related death of a Franklin woman, NJ.com reports.

Dina Wyckoff, formerly of Pompton Lakes and Pequannock, died in August 2016 at the age of 34 following a battle with stage IV stomach cancer, her obituary says.

A lawsuit was filed by her husband, Robert Wyckoff, approximately six months later, stating that numerous medical professionals failed to provide proper diagnosis and treatment, the NJ.com article says.

The lawsuit settlement, which totals $1.28 million, was confirmed by Paul da Costa, an attorney for the estate.

When Wyckoff first went to the emergency room at St. Clare’s Hospital in 2013, not enough samples were taken during a biopsy, leading to a false negative cancer reading, according to the suit.

The suit further described doctors’ treatment toward Wyckoff as “negligent, careless and reckless,” deviating from “accepted standards of medical practice.”

Named in the suit were pathologist Dr. Seraphim Rimarenko, gastroenterologist Dr. Vincent J. Emiliani, St. Clare’s Hospital in Denville and the doctor’s private practices; however, each denied the claims that were made against them.

Click here for more from NJ.com.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.