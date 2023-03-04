Contact Us
MALL STABBING: Five In Custody After Assault At Willowbrook Food Court

Jerry DeMarco
Jerry DeMarco
Residents helped lead police to the suspects who fled the Willowbrook Mall in Wayne following a stabbing in the food court on Saturday, March 4.
Photo Credit: GoogleMaps Street View

Five suspects were chased down by police following a stabbing Saturday night in the food court at the Willowbrook Mall, authorities said.

The male victim, who was stabbed in the leg, was taken to St. Joseph's University Medical Center around 6:30 p.m. March 4, responders said.

Police from neighboring towns converged on the area with their township colleagues, who got a boost from residents who saw the suspects fleeing on foot down Riverside Drive toward Riverlawn Drive, they said.

It wasn't immediately clear whether any of those seized by police were adults or juveniles. More information was expected from authorities late Saturday or early Sunday.

