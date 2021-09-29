Contact Us
News

MALL CARJACKING: Arrest Made, More Expected In Garden State Plaza Robbery

Jerry DeMarco
Jerry DeMarco
Curtis Brinson
Curtis Brinson Photo Credit: BERGEN COUNTY SHERIFF

Paramus police nabbed a Newark man who they said participated in the carjacking of two men at gunpoint at the Garden State Plaza.

Curtis L Brinson, 44, remained held Wednesday in the Bergen County Jail, charged with being an accomplice to carjacking and conspiracy.

Meanwhile, at least one other robber was being sought.

Detective Dan Cullen, Detective Sgt. Keith Dimascio and Officer Anthony Mordaga identified Brinson as a suspect, Paramus Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg said.

He was arrested in Newark last Friday with help from their colleagues on the New Jersey State Police Auto Theft Task Force.

News of the arrest was temporarily withheld before being released Wednesday as authorities continued their search for other suspects.

The victims -- both in their 30s from Jersey City – told police they’d exited the west side of the mall to find a robber sitting on a light post stanchion shortly before 9:30 p.m. Sept. 14, Ehrenberg said.

When they got to their 2020 Mercedes G-Wagon, they said, he rushed toward them, pulled out a black handgun and demanded the keys. They said they complied and he fled with the SUV, the chief said.

The task force helped police find the wagon in Jersey City, Ehrenberg said. They also seized another vehicle that he said was involved in the carjacking.

Anyone with information that could help in the ongoing investigation is asked to call Paramus police at (201) 262-3400 or use the department’s TIPS App at www.paramuspolice.org.

