Major Movie Filming In Morris County

Valerie Musson
Ben Kingsley
Ben Kingsley Photo Credit: Gage Skidmore

The filming of a major movie may cause traffic delays and detours in Boonton, town officials said.

Filming for several scenes of Jules, a major motion picture produced by produced by Big Beach starring Sir Ben Kingsley, started in Boonton Sept. 10 and will continue from Sept. 15 through Sept. 17.

Traffic disruptions may occur at the following times near Town Hall (Washington Street and Lathrop Avenue) during Jules’ Boonton filming schedule:

  • Tuesday, Sept. 14 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Sept. 15 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Thursday, Sept. 16 from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Friday, Sept. 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.

“Be advised that filming of exterior shots may result in traffic limitations and if need be, detours, which will be directed by the Police Department,” Boonton town officials said.

