MAJOR MESS: Multi-Vehicle Dump Truck Crash Jams Route 17 (PHOTOS)

UPDATE (PHOTOS): Four victims were hospitalized following a multi-vehicle crash involving a dump truck that spilled gravel, debris and fluid all over snowy southbound Route 17.

The toppled truck also took out a chunk of the highway divider during the crash on the southbound side just south of Ridgewood Avenue in Paramus around 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 9.

At least three seriously-damaged smaller vehicles had to be towed while police and firefighters awaited heavy-duty wreckers to right the toppled truck.

Some vehicles on the northbound side apparently were struck with chunks of the divider, as well.

There was no immediate word on the severity of injuries. Three victims were taken to the Valley Hospital in Ridgewood and a more seriously injured occupant went to Hackensack University Medical Center.

All southbound traffic was indefinitely being diverted to Ridgewood Avenue during the removal operation. The northbound side was open.

Boyd A. Loving took photos and contributed to this story.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.