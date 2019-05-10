Mahwah's Fardale Church Mourns Beloved 'Pastor Joe,' 57

Pastor Joe made time for everyone.

A friend to many, Senior Fardale Church Pastor Joseph P. Talone III is being remembered for his loyalty and impact on his Mahwah community following his death on May 5. He was 57 years old.

Born in Philadelphia, P.A., Talone graduated from Bryan College and earned his Th.M. from Dallas Theological Seminary, his obituary says.

He worked for Interstate Batteries in Dallas, T.X. and Hackettstown from 1985 until 1998. In 1998, Talone became the senior pastor of Fardale.

His impact on the church and involvement with the Mahwah Cub and Boy Scouts (258) won't be forgotten.

"One of my favorite memories of Joe was when he was preparing a sermon and really wanted to read a book by the church father Anselm," Nithin Thompson wrote on his obituary .

"When I went back to Nyack College where I attended at the time, I checked out the book and brought it back (if I remember it was 2 volumes). When I brought them to him, he was like a kid at Christmas and so excited! He said, 'I know how I'm spending my Friday night! Partying with Anselm!' -- Gonna miss that."

"It was uplifting just to be in his presence because of how much joy he had in serving the Lord and knowing Him better every day," Ann Shen added.

"John and I are so grateful that he and Sandy were able to come to our wedding, a rare trip out of town on a weekend for them, and read Scripture in the ceremony. The last email I got from Pastor Joe was to congratulate us for expecting our first child in September.

"We are sad that our boy will not be able to meet Pastor Joe in this life, but will tell him many stories of how Pastor Joe served others and taught the Gospel with his sermons and his actions."

Pastor Joe is predecased by his father, David Talone, Sr.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years, "Sweet Sandy;" children Andrew Talone and his wife Sarah; Daniel Talone and his wife Kristina; Abigail Jung and her husband David; and Josiah Talone. He is also survived by his mother, Mary Talone; grandchildren Olivia, David, Gabriella, Lincoln, Hosea, Eliza Paige; sister Dolores Magoc and Julie Talone; and a host of family, friends and his Fardale Church family.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 11 at Fardale Trinity Church on Chapel Road in Mahwah. A memorial service will begin at noon.

