Mahwah Woman, 70, Found Dead At Konica Minolta HQ: No Foul Play Suspected

Jerry DeMarco
Jerry DeMarco
Konica Minolta Business Solutions
Konica Minolta Business Solutions Photo Credit: GoogleMaps Street View

A woman found dead at Konica Minolta's headquarters in Bergen County on Wednesday apparently was stricken by a heart attack, responders said.

The 70-year-old employee from Mahwah, who worked in the Marketing Department, is believed to have entered a bathroom at the corporate building on Williams Drive off northbound Route 17 near the Rockland County line around 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20.

Her body was found the next morning, responders said.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification was summoned to gather evidence and the county Medical Examiner to collect the body. The county prosecutor's office was notified.

