Mahwah Teen Dies Tragically, Leaves Infant Daughter, Devastated Loved Ones

A funeral is scheduled this week for a teenage mom from Mahwah who died tragically last week.

Olivia Sybesma, 19, was a devoted mother, one who quit any further formal education after graduating from Mahwah High School in order to care for her nearly-1-year-old daughter, Layla Rose.

Olivia “poured all her time and guidance” into raising the love of her life, her obituary says.

She also trusted others and “worried about everyone else except herself,” her mother, Marlaina Sybesma, wrote.

So it was with that implicit trust that Olivia, feeling both down and anxious, apparently accepted a Percocet from a “friend."

What she didn't know was that it had been laced with fentanyl.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched for little Layla.

Meanwhile, loved ones and others are trying to fathom how a menace that kills not only hardcore users but also innocent, unwitting victims is allowed to continue causing such unbearable pain.

Olivia's death has shaken the community, as well, prompting parents to warn their children of the risks of self-medicating for anxiety, depression or any other condition with drugs that someone else may have picked up on the street.

Born in Ridgewood, Olivia Grace Sybesma participated in the marching band in high school. She loved all sports, but particularly basketball, which she played in school, according to her obituary.

“She had such a passion for helping people, with a goal in mind of becoming a nurse someday,” the obituary says.

But no passion was greater than for her "sweet little girl.”

Besides Kayla, Olivia is survived by parents Marlaina (Schibelli) Sybesma and Robert Sybesma, siblings Kimberly Beideman (and husband Russell), Nicole Bartlom (and husband Timothy), Richie Collins (and wife Jessica), Charles Sybesma, Caitlyn Collins and Nicholas Collins, nephews Owen and Liam, grandparents Charles and Judy Sybesma and fiancé Shawn Hoover, also of Mahwah.

A funeral service is scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, at Rockpoint Community Church, 400 North Haledon Avenue, North Haledon, (973) 427-1418, followed by entombment in Mary Rest Cemetery In Mahwah.

Visiting hours are from 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6 at Vander Plaat-Vermeulen Memorial Home, 530 High Mountain Road in Franklin Lakes, (201) 891-4770.

