Mahwah Pool Filter Explosion Seriously Injures Worker From Hawthorne

UPDATE: A 32-year-old pool service worker from Hawthorne suffered a severe injury when a backyard filter exploded Wednesday afternoon in Mahwah, responders said.

The victim was brought to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in Paterson with serious injuries after the 2:15 p.m. mishap on Eileen Drive near Darlington County Park, township Police Lt. Michael Blondin said.

He was conscious but not alert with a traumatic head injury, responders said, adding that police escorted the ALS unit to the hospital.

The pool company worker "suffered a serious head injury as a result of some type of malfunction/explosion involving the pool filter," Blondin said.

"Due to the serious nature of the injuries, paramedics from Valley Hospital responded and the victim was transported to the [hospital] trauma center," the lieutenant said.

"Representatives from OSHA were contacted and responded to the scene," Blondin added.

Eileen Drive, Mahwah GoogleMaps

Most filters have a tank, a lid and either a clamp or bolts that hold the system together when trapped air mixed with water creates extreme pressure. Unfortunately, clamps -- which are intended to give owners easy access -- can loosen over time.

If a clamp fails, the lid can be blown off with tremendous force. Besides property damage, it can kill or severely maim victims.

Experts urge owners to use caution around any pool filter. Stand at least two feet away and never lean over the filter when it's on.

