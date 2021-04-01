Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Passaic Firefighter Injured In Christmas Tree Blaze
News

Mahwah PD: Route 17 Tailgater Had Assault Rifle, Handgun, Ammo, No License

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Joseph Cogoni
Joseph Cogoni Photo Credit: MAHWAH PD

A Mahwah police sergeant who stopped a tailgating driver on Route 17 found him carrying an assault rifle, a loaded handgun and several high-capacity magazines, authorities said.

Joseph Cogoni, 51, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina also was driving on a suspended license, Police Chief Stephen Jaffe said.

Sgt. David Vega stopped Cogoni’s 2018 Toyota on the southbound highway around 5:30 p.m. last Wednesday, Jaffe said Monday.

With him, Cogoni had a Glock handgun loaded with hollow-point ammunition, the assault rifle and “numerous 5.56 high capacity magazines utilized with assault rifles,” the chief said.

Cogoni remained held Monday in the Bergen County Jail, charged with various guns and ammo offenses.

He also received summonses for tailgating and having a suspended license, Jaffe said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.