North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Mahwah High School Football Star Shot, Killed At Ohio State

Jerry DeMarco
Chase Meola
Chase Meola Photo Credit: FACEBOOK

A popular former Mahwah High School football star was shot and killed overnight Sunday at Ohio State University, authorities confirmed.

Chase Meola, a 23-year-old marketing major, was pronounced dead shortly after 2 a.m. at the scene of the shooting in a Columbus parking lot following a dispute during a party at a nearby fraternity house.

Authorities chased down and captured Kintie Mitchell Jr., 18, of Columbus, and charged him with murder.

An investigation was continuing, they said.

“We’re going to continue to gather the facts to figure out why [Mitchell] was there and...not only what led him to a house on campus but what led him specifically to that gathering and that party,” Columbus Police Sgt. James Fuqua said.

No other injuries were reported.

“The Ohio State University community is in mourning, and our deepest condolences and support go to the family and friends of Chase,” OSU wrote in an alert.

Meola was a running back, safety and free safety on a pair of state championship football teams. He also played lacrosse.

Chase Meola

FACEBOOK

