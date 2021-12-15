Mahwah Detectives Nab Rockland Man In Route 17 Convenience Store Holdup

A gas station convenience store on Route 17 in Mahwah was robbed by an armed Rockland County man, authorities said Wednesday.

Giacomio Frascone, a former home contractor from Airmont, remained held in the Rockland County Jail pending extradition to Bergen County to face robbery and weapons charges, among other offenses, Capt. Guido Bussinelli said.

An employee at the Bolla Market on the highway’s southbound side told police that a robber “flashed a gun in his waistband and demanded cash” shortly before 8:30 p.m. last Friday, Bussinelli said.

The bandit fled with more than $1,000, the captain said.

Officer Sean Hayes and Officer Thomas Panelas collected the initial report, which was turned over to Detective Sgt. Eric Larsen, Bussinelli said.

Frascone was located by Larsen, Detective Lt. Kevin Hebert and Detective Christopher Fasulo, assisted by Ramapo police, he said.

