Mahwah Boy, 8, Donates $2,500 From Painted Flag Pallets To Little Ferry PD's New K9

A dog may be man’s best friend, but an 8-year-old boy from Mahwah now has some buddies of his own at the Little Ferry Police Department.

Mason Duffy didn’t expect that so many people would offer to buy the flags that he’d painted on wooden pallets during the COVID lockdown.

“He wasn’t looking to sell them,” Little Ferry Police Chief James Walter said. “But he was getting tons of requests.”

So Mason decided to fundraise his art and contribute some of the proceeds to a worthy cause.

By the time he was finished, Mason had painted 66 pallets with the Stars and Stripes, as well as Blue Line (police) and Red Line (firefighter) flags. It raised an impressive $4,613.

Not bad for patriotic lawn decorations.

Where to donate first was an easy decision after Mason learned that a K9 unit was returning to Little Ferry. His folks, Kevin and MaryBeth, used to live there.

During a visit on Thursday, Mason donated $2,500 to the department to buy a protective vest for its newest addition.

The four-legged officer is due to join Sgt. John Andronaco in two weeks for 10 months of training.

Mason, meanwhile, is heading to Morris County, where he intends to make another K9 unit donation.

Mason and Company LITTLE FERRY PD

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.