Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Family's Prayers Answered For Critically Injured Tenafly Boy, 12, Hit By Pickup
News

Madison Police Officers Honored For Heroic Suicide Save

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Three Madison police officers were honored for their heroic save involving a suicidal girl in August 2018.
Three Madison police officers were honored for their heroic save involving a suicidal girl in August 2018. Photo Credit: Madison Borough

Three Madison police officers knew they had to think fast when responding to a female juvenile attempting to jump off the Union Hill train bridge.

Chatham Borough officers engaged her in conversation, holding her attention, as Madison Sgt. James Cavezza and officers Christopher Burans and Travis Daniel approached her from behind.

They grabbed the girl by her waist and pulled her to safety, risking their own lives nearly 80 feet above the live wires on the tracks below.

The officers were recognized for the heroic incident last August at the Morris County 200 Club Awards Night

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.