Madison Police Officers Honored For Heroic Suicide Save

Three Madison police officers knew they had to think fast when responding to a female juvenile attempting to jump off the Union Hill train bridge.

Chatham Borough officers engaged her in conversation, holding her attention, as Madison Sgt. James Cavezza and officers Christopher Burans and Travis Daniel approached her from behind.

They grabbed the girl by her waist and pulled her to safety, risking their own lives nearly 80 feet above the live wires on the tracks below.

The officers were recognized for the heroic incident last August at the Morris County 200 Club Awards Night

