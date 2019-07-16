Madison PD: Elizabeth Man Flashed Genitals To Woman He Was Driving To Work

A 29-year-old Elizabeth man was arrested after exposing his genitals to a woman who he was driving to work, said authorities who charged him.

Jose A. Garcia had apparently exposed himself to the woman, who he knew, on "more than one occasion," Madison Police Chief Darren P. Dachison said in a release.

Garcia was arrested on Main Street on June 26 on charges of lewdness, police said.

He was also served a disorderly persons offense and was released pending a court appearance in Madison Municipal Court.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.