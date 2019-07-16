Contact Us
Madison PD: Elizabeth Man Flashed Genitals To Woman He Was Driving To Work

Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine
Jose A. Garcia was giving the woman a ride to work when he exposed himself to her, police said.
Jose A. Garcia was giving the woman a ride to work when he exposed himself to her, police said. Photo Credit: Pexels.com

A 29-year-old Elizabeth man was arrested after exposing his genitals to a woman who he was driving to work, said authorities who charged him.

Jose A. Garcia had apparently exposed himself to the woman, who he knew, on "more than one occasion," Madison Police Chief Darren P. Dachison said in a release.

Garcia was arrested on Main Street on June 26 on charges of lewdness, police said.

He was also served a disorderly persons offense and was released pending a court appearance in Madison Municipal Court.

