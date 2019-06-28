Contact Us
MADISON HIT-RUN: Female Pedestrian, 68, Killed; Fleeing Driver Sought

Cecilia Levine
Authorities are seeking the driver of a Nissan SUV who fatally struck a pedestrian in Madison Friday.
Photo Credit: MCPO

Authorities are seeking the driver of an SUV who fatally struck a 68-year-old female and fled the scene in Madison Friday.

The gray 2012-2015 Nissan Rogue sustained heavy passenger side damage after hitting the woman around 5:15 p.m. on Green Village Road near the intersection of Wilmer Street,  Morris County Prosecutor Fredric M. Knapp said in a joint statement with local police.

The vehicle continued north on Green Village Road, made a right onto Kings Road, and was last seen headed eastbound on Kings Road past the Madison Area YMCA around 5:15 p.m.

The pedestrian -- whose identity was not immediately released -- was critically injured in the incident and was pronounced dead at Morristown Medical Center.

The incident is being investigated by Madison police, the Morris County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit and the Morris County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with related information is urged to call Madison Police Department Detective Sergeant Paul Kosakowski at 973-593-3000, or Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Micharel Bost at 973-285-6200. Anonymous calls can also be made to the Morris County Sheriff’s CrimeStoppers at 973-267-2255.

