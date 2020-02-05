Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Bail Reform: Bergen, Passaic Repeat Offender Charged With Lying In Route 208 Stop
News

Macy's To Close 125 Stores While Launching New Smaller-Format Outlets

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Macy's has announced it plans to close 125 stores over the next three years and slash about 2,000 corporate jobs while launching new smaller outlets.
Macy's has announced it plans to close 125 stores over the next three years and slash about 2,000 corporate jobs while launching new smaller outlets. Photo Credit: File

Macy's has announced it plans to close 125 stores over the next three years and slash about 2,000 corporate jobs while launching new smaller outlets.

Macy’s, which has shut down more than 100 stores since 2015, said it will exit weaker shopping malls while changing its focus to opening smaller-format stores in strip centers called Market by Macy’s.

This new format is smaller than an average Macy’s store and will be located off-mall in lifestyle centers," said Jeff Gennette, chairman and chief executive officer of Macy’s, Inc.

"Market by Macy’s will feature a mix of curated Macy’s merchandise and local goods, as well as local food and beverage options and a robust community events calendar."

The company will open its first Market by Macy’s in Dallas on Thursday, Feb. 6.

Macy’s stock has lost more than half its value the last five years.

“We have a clear vision of where Macy’s, Inc. and our brands, Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury, fit into retail today," said Jeff Gennette, chairman and chief executive officer of Macy’s, Inc.  “We will focus our resources on the healthy parts of our business, directly address the unhealthy parts of the business and explore new revenue streams."

Specific stores that will be closed were not released, but most are expected to be in malls.

To read the Macy's announcement, click here.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.