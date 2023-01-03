‘Macho’ Man Who Shared Child Porn Through Phone On Gmail, Social Media Gets 8 Years: NJ Feds

A South Jersey man must spend the next eight years in federal prison for trafficking child porn.

Edwin “Macho” Torres, 39, of Bridgeton, must serve out the entire plea-bargained term because there’s no parole in the federal prison system.

Unlike many of his kind, Torres didn’t operate on the dark web.

Instead, he used his phone to upload more than 100 videos of child sexual abuse through a Gmail account to a social media app, investigators said.

This led special agents of the FBI’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force in Newark and the bureau’s Atlantic City Resident Agency directly to his home, they said.

Armed with search warrants, they seized the accounts and his phone.

Rather than face the consequences of a guilty verdict at a trial, Torres took a deal from the government.

In addition to the prison term, U.S. District Judge Karen M. Williams sentenced Torres in Camden to five years of supervised release and ordered him to pay $15,000 in restitution in exchange for a guilty plea.

U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger credited FBI agents from the two offices with the investigation leading to the plea and sentencing, which was secured by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey Bender of his Camden office.

He also thanked the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office for its assistance.

