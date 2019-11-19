Lyndhurst Streets Close For Netflix Filming

Several Lyndhurst streets will be closed Wednesday for Netflix filming.

Shooting will be from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. near 305 Valley Brook Ave., and at intersection of Totine and Stuyvesant avenues, Lyndhurst police said.

Drivers are urged to avoid the areas.

The name of the show has not been released but police say it will feature Sharon Stone, who was recently cast in the upcoming Netflix show "Ratched."

The American drama TV series is based on Ken Kesey's "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest," by Ken Kesey, and will star Sarah Paulson as the titular Nurse Ratched.

"The roadway will be open, however there will be intermediate short road closures at the 305 Valley Brook Ave. location, vicinity of Valley Brook Avenue and Stuyvesant Avenue," police said.

Location scouts will be at the areas through Thursday, who may be taking photographs at the scene.

Anyone with questions or concerns can call the Traffic Division at (201)- 939-2900 ext. 2625.

