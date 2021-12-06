Lyndhurst PD: Officer Finds Newark Man With Loaded Gun, Heroin, Coke In Back Seat Of Parked Car

A 22-year-old community college student was carrying a loaded gun, heroin for sale and cocaine when a Lyndhurst police officer found him sitting alone in the back seat of a car in the business district, authorities said.

Officer Michael Walker found Jaquan Beard after responding to a suspicious persons call on Stuyvesant Avenue near Valley Brook Avenue, Detective Lt. Vincent Auteri said Monday.

Walker was joined by Officer Michael LeStrange, Lt. Richard Holicki and Detective Chris Cuneo.

Together they recovered a loaded .380-caliber handgun, 34 heroin folds and a small amount of cocaine from Beard, Auteri said.

The Essex County College freshman, who has a history of prior arrests, was already wanted on a warrant out of Newark, records show.

Lyndhurst police charged him with various drug and weapons counts and sent him to the Bergen County Jail, where he remained Monday pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

