Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: National Leader Of Pagans Busted On Federal Gun Charge In NJ
News

Luxury Sedan Slams Into Goodwill Building Off Route 80

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Aftermath of the crash at 400 Huyler Street off Route 80 in South Hackensack.
Aftermath of the crash at 400 Huyler Street off Route 80 in South Hackensack. Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco

A driver escaped serious injury after his luxury sedan skidded off Route 80 and into the new Goodwill warehouse in South Hackensack.

The driver told police he lost control of the BMW 650i Wednesday after hitting black ice on the eastbound side of the highway on the warm, nearly 50-degree night.

The sedan then hit the rear of the 125,500-square-foot Goodwill Industries Outlet and Donation warehouse, offices and thrift store on Huyler Street.

The non-profit human rights organization's largest North Jersey facility opened there this past July.

The driver, who climbed out of the totaled sedan, was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with injuries that weren't considered serious.

The building sustained minor damage.

New Jersey State Police and South Hackensack police and firefighters were among the responders.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.