A lucky New Jersey Lottery player took home an easy $219,092 on a Fast Play ticket.

The $10 50X Cash Fast Play game was sold at JSK Food Market, 193 Monroe St., Passaic, in Passaic County.

Fast Play Progressive tickets are sold at any retailer and offer a fast way for players to see if their ticket is a lucky winner.

For information on the Fast Play Progressive games and jackpot, visit our website.

