Lucky $10K Mega Millions Ticket Sold In North Jersey

A lucky Mega Millions ticket worth $10,000 was sold in northern New Jersey.

The ticket for the Friday, May 20 drawing was sold at Summer Avenue Food Market in Newark, state lottery officials said.

The ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball.

The winning numbers were 33, 40, 59, 60, and 69. The Gold Mega Ball was 22, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 03.

In addition to the third-tier prize won, 18 players matched four of the five white balls drawn making each ticket worth $500.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.