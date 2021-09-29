Contact Us
Lucky $10K Lottery Ticket Sold At North Jersey ShopRite

Nicole Acosta
ShopRite, 495 Prospect Ave., West Orange
ShopRite, 495 Prospect Ave., West Orange Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A lottery ticket worth $10,000 was sold in North Jersey.

The ticket for the Tuesday, Sept. 28, drawing was sold at ShopRite of Essex Green on Prospect Avenue in West Orange.

The ticket matched four of the five white balls: 18, 30, 43, 68, and 69, and the Gold Mega Ball: 22, winning the $10,000 prize. 

In addition to the third-tier prize won, 14 players matched four of the five white balls drawn making each ticket worth $500. 

Three of those tickets were purchased with the Megaplier Multiplier option, increasing the prizes to $2,000.

The Megaplier Multiplier was 04.

