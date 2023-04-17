Contact Us
Luck O' The Irish: Leprechaun News In North Jersey Sells $20K Lotto Ticket

Sam Barron
Leprechaun News in Rutherford sold a lottery ticket that won $20,000.
Leprechaun News in Rutherford sold a lottery ticket that won $20,000. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A lottery ticket sold at Leprechaun News in Bergen County found a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow.

A lottery ticket worth $20,000 was sold at the Rutherford store on Friday, April 14, matching four of the five white balls, the Gold Mega Ball. 

Another $20,000 winning ticket was sold at Goldy's in Bayonne. Both tickets were purchased with the Megaplier option. 

A ticket that won a player a $10,000 prize was purchased at Quick Stop Food Stores in Hillsborough. The winning numbers for the drawing were: 23, 27, 41, 48, and 51. The Gold Mega Ball was 22, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02.

