'Loved By Many': Family Of Bergen County Man, 20, Killed In Tragic Manhattan Subway Accident

Shock and sorrow spread with the news that a young Westwood man was accidentally dragged and killed by a subway train at the Columbus Circle station in Manhattan.

Joseph Ancona, 20, apparently tried to board a southbound No. 1 train when his clothing got caught in a subway door at the station off 59th Street around 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, city police said.

“The victim was then dragged and struck by [another] train,” the NYPD reported.

Ancona was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

It wasn't clear whether the conductor was aware of what was happening or why the doors didn't automatically open.

“We’re just heartbroken,” Ancona's aunt told the Daily News. “We can’t make sense of it. His parents are distraught. How do you gear up for this kind of news? I still can’t believe this occurred. Beyond consideration.”

His parents released a statement:

"Joseph Ancona was a beloved 20-year-old from Westwood, New Jersey. He was working as an electrician and stagehand in New York City. He passed away on October 24th in a tragic accident in New York City. Joe was loved by so many, and we want him to continue being remembered as the amazing man he was. We thank everybody for their prayers and condolences and thank you for thinking of our family in this difficult time."

Ancona was a recent graduate of Westwood Regional High School, where he played on the golf team. He was active in several sports, including baseball.

A member of the Metropolitan Opera's stage crew, he worked in the electric construction shop, according to the Met's Doreen Bartholomew.

"Joe joined the Met last March and was respected and well-liked by his fellow crew members," she wrote. "Please join me in offering condolences to his family and friends."

NYC Transit President Richard Davey called it a "terrible accident."

He expressed condolences to "[the victim's] family, the train operator and rider who witnessed this tragedy" and promised an investigation will "get to the cause."

Meanwhile, two family friends of Ancona's twin sister, Gianna, launched a GoFundMe campaign to help pay funeral expenses.

"This tragedy has influenced her family, friends, and community immensely," Mackenzie Vreeland wrote on the page she and Danielle Chenoweth created. "There are no words to describe the pain everyone is going through."

