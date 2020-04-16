Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Lottery Ticket Worth $50K Sold In Somerset County

A lottery ticket worth $50,000 was sold at Krauszers on S. Main Street in Manville.
A winning New Jersey Lottery ticket was sold in Somerset County.

A ticket matching four of the five white balls and the Powerball for Wednesday's drawing was sold at Krauszers on S. Main Street in Manville.

The winning numbers were: 10, 12, 33, 36, and 41 . The Red Power Ball was 02 , and the Multiplier number was 03 .

The lucky winner will take home the $50,000 third-tier prize.

The Powerball jackpot now totals $24 million , and the next drawing will be held Saturday, April 18.

