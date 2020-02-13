Lottery Ticket Good For $60K Sold In Elizabeth

A winning New Jersey Lottery ticket was sold in Elizabeth.

The ticket from Wednesday's Jersey Cash 5 drawing was sold at the 7-Eleven on South Elmora Avenue.

The winning numbers were 18, 19, 21, 37 and 38 and the XTRA number was 05 .

The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for the winning ticket sold.

Another lottery ticket was sold earlier this week in Elizabeth while a Mega Millions ticket winning the $202 million jackpot was sold in Edison.

