Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Pedestrian Hit In Unmarked Crosswalk: Who's At Fault?
News

Lottery Ticket Good For $60K Sold In Elizabeth

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
The ticket from Wednesday's Jersey Cash 5 drawing was sold at the 7-Eleven on South Elmora Avenue.
The ticket from Wednesday's Jersey Cash 5 drawing was sold at the 7-Eleven on South Elmora Avenue. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A winning New Jersey Lottery ticket was sold in Elizabeth.

The ticket from Wednesday's Jersey Cash 5 drawing was sold at the 7-Eleven on South Elmora Avenue.

The winning numbers were 18, 19, 21, 37 and 38 and the XTRA number was 05 .

The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for the winning ticket sold.

Another lottery ticket was sold earlier this week in Elizabeth while a Mega Millions ticket winning the $202 million jackpot was sold in Edison.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.