Lottery Ticket Good For $114,700 Sold In Morris County

Cecilia Levine
A winning New Jersey Lottery ticket was sold in Morris County.

The Jersey Cash 5 ticket from Saturday's drawing was sold at the Quick Chek on Jefferson Road in Whippany.

The winning numbers were 09, 11, 14, 16 and 19 and the XTRA number was 02 .

The jackpot was $144,786  and the retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000.

Meanwhile, no one as of Monday had claimed a Pick-6 ticket good for $9.5 million sold in Newark last month

