Lottery Officials: We Were Wrong -- Winning $1K A Week Ticket Sold In Flemington, Not Clifton

Valerie Musson
Valero at 222 Route 202 in Flemington
Valero at 222 Route 202 in Flemington

A lottery ticket winning $1,000 a week for life was sold in Flemington, said lottery officials hours after announcing the ticket was sold in Clifton.

The CASH4LIFE ticket from Monday's drawing was sold at Valero at 222 Route 202 in Flemington.

The winning numbers were: 12, 16, 20, 34 and 40. The Cash Ball was: 01.

Two New Jersey players win $2,500 for matching four white balls and the Cash Ball drawn. Moreover, 10,455 players won $54,983 in cash prizes ranging from $2 to $500 with 2,230 of those tickets doubling their prize with DOUBLER. 

The DOUBLER add-on feature doubles the $2,500 third-tier prize to $5,000 when added to a game play for an additional $1 per play. It also doubles all of the other tier prizes. 

The $1,000 a day for life and $1,000 a week for life prizes are not doubled.

