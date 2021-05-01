Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Loose Chickens Caught 'Wreaking Havoc' & Harassing Customers At NJ McDonald's

Cecilia Levine
ACO Robbie and loose chickens caught wreaking havoc at a Warren County McDonald's.
ACO Robbie and loose chickens caught wreaking havoc at a Warren County McDonald's. Photo Credit: Washington Township PD

Authorities in one New Jersey town were looking for the owner of a pair of loose chickens creating a "fowl" disturbance at a local McDonald's Tuesday.

Police from Washington Township (Warren County) dispatched their animal control officer to the McDonald's on Route 31 sometime in the morning, the department said on Facebook.

"He quickly leapt into action and responded to the scene before the perpetrators could fly the coup. (see what we did there?)," the department said.

The two suspect chickens were harassing and chasing customers, and pecking at tires when Robbie arrived.

"A short while later ACO Robbie, with assistance from the manager, was able to take 2 suspects into custody and they were brought to Common Sense for Animals for further questioning (where they will remain for 7 days and then put up for adoption if the owners are not located)," the department wrote.

"It was rumored that this activity might be in 'response' to McDonald’s plan of offering 3 new chicken sandwiches in the near future, coincidence???"

Anyone that recognizes these birds is is urged to have the owners call 908-689-1111.

