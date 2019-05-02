Loose Change Wins Morris County Woman $4 Million

Wanda M. of Ledgewood in Morris County is a regular New Jersey Lottery player of both scratch-off and draw games. She plays with loose change she finds around the house and for the entire family -- always using Quick Pick numbers.

Wanda bought two tickets for the April 29, Pick-6 drawing using some of that loose change. As she watched the results broadcast on TV that night, she couldn't believe what she was seeing: Every number on one of the two tickets she'd purchased matched the numbers drawn.

Wanda held a winning ticket for the Pick-6 jackpot worth $4 million in her hand.

While she was contemplating the reality of this great gift, Wanda’s daughter came into the house and was concerned at the unusual look on her mother’s face. Something’s very wrong, she thought, until noticing the lottery ticket her mother was waving around.

Wanda yelled out: "We won the big one!"

Her daughter found that hard to believe until personally checking the ticket against the numbers on the computer screen.

Together, they drove to their regular retailer to validate the jackpot winning ticket. The very next morning, April 30, Wanda's son and daughter accompanied her to the New Jersey Lottery headquarters in Lawrenceville so she could file her claim as the sole winner of the April 29 Pick-6 jackpot.

Wanda’s claim is the third multi-million dollar Pick-6 jackpot claim filed in 2019, joining Judith, Kenny and Sarah Smith who filed a claim for $29.5 million in January and Stanley McKelvin who filed a claim for $4.5 million in February.

Wanda says her prayers were answered.

