Looks Like It's Flooded: Van Dives Into Hacky

A delivery driver told police he accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake, sending his van barreling nose-first into the Hackensack River on Monday.

The 45-year-old driver from Pennsylvania refused aid after climbing out the back.

He didn't immediately receive any summonses.

A tow truck pulled the van from the shallow, murky riverbank near the Taco Bell on South River Street.

There was minor property damage to a railing, police said.

