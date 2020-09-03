LOOK INSIDE: Teresa Giudice's Morris County Mansion Hits Market At Nearly $2.5M

Joe and Teresa Giudice's Morris County mansion has hit the market.

The "Real Housewives of New Jersey" couple, who recently finalized their divorce, raised their girls in the 10,000-square-foot Towaco home on Indian Lane.

According to listing agent and top NJ real estate executive Michelle Pais the 6-bedroom and 5.5-bathroom home features an entrance foyer with a high ceiling and black marble flooring, Cinderella staircase, gourmet kitchen, wine cellar and master suite with walk-in closets.

The home also has an attached three-car garage, detached two-car garage and outdoor heated pool. Altogether, the residence spans nearly four acres, Pais said.

Michelle Pais, CEO of the Michelle Pais Group the Luxury Division of Signature Realty and New Jersey's #1 broker, walks you through the stunning estate located at 6 Indian Lane.

Click here for the full listing on Pais' website.

