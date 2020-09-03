Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Violent Hackensack Home Invaders Rob Couple Of $20,000 Watch, Jewelry While Child, 3, Sleeps
News

LOOK INSIDE: Teresa Giudice's Morris County Mansion Hits Market At Nearly $2.5M

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
6 Indian Lane, formerly home to Teresa Giudice of "Real Housewives of New Jersey." Photo Credit: LuxQue/Michelle Pais Group
The foyer boasts a sweeping, Cinderella staircase Photo Credit: LuxQue/Michelle Pais Group
6 Indian Lane, formerly home to Teresa Giudice of "Real Housewives of New Jersey." Photo Credit: LuxQue/Michelle Pais Group
The gourmet kitchen features a large granite island, high-end appliances and a wine cellar via a butler's pantry, Pais said. Photo Credit: LuxQue/Michelle Pais Group
TV and cozy living room Photo Credit: LuxQue/Michelle Pais Group
King-sized master bedroom with oversized windows, fire place, walk-in closets, ensuite bath with Jacuzzi and onyx tiles. Photo Credit: LuxQue/Michelle Pais Group

Joe and Teresa Giudice's Morris County mansion has hit the market.

The "Real Housewives of New Jersey" couple, who recently finalized their divorce, raised their girls in the 10,000-square-foot Towaco home on Indian Lane.

According to listing agent and top NJ real estate executive Michelle Pais the 6-bedroom and 5.5-bathroom home features an entrance foyer with a high ceiling and black marble flooring, Cinderella staircase, gourmet kitchen, wine cellar and master suite with walk-in closets.

The home also has an attached three-car garage, detached two-car garage and outdoor heated pool. Altogether, the residence spans nearly four acres, Pais said.

Michelle Pais, CEO of the Michelle Pais Group the Luxury Division of Signature Realty and New Jersey's #1 broker, walks you through the stunning estate located at 6 Indian Lane. For more information: http://bit.ly/6IndianLn

Michelle Pais Group

Click here for the full listing on Pais' website.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.