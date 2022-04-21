Longtime Friends Bringing New Craft Brewery To Morris County

Get your pint glasses ready! A new craft brewery will soon open its first brick-and-mortar location in Morris County.

Autodidact Beer made the announcement in a post on its website on Wednesday, April 20, stating that the project was “well underway.”

The brewery, which specializes in saisons, hoppy ales, and crisp lagers, will be located at 1745 Rt. 10 in Morris Plains.

Autodidact was launched by Ron Cassel and Ronnie Scouten, whose love for the brewing process started with home stovetop brewing kits, Mayor Jason Karr said in a social media post sharing the news.

The pair previously worked alongside Twin Elephant Brewing Company to create Alien Love Call, an American IPA.

The brewery is slated to open this Fall, Karr said.

Follow Autodidact Beer on Instagram for the latest updates.

